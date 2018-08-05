At least 40 shot, 5 dead in less than 24 hours in Chicago

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- At least 40 people were shot and five people killed over a bloody 24 hours in Chicago, police said Sunday.

One of the victims who has been identified was 17-year-old Jahnae Patterson, a high school senior who was shot in the face shortly after leaving her house to attend a party.

"The city of Chicago experienced a violent night," Bureau of Patrol Chief Fred Waller said Sunday afternoon. "Some of these instances were targeted and were related to gang conflicts in those areas."

A block party, a funeral and other gatherings were the sites of the shootings. At the largest shooting, in which eight people were shot in a south side Chicago neighborhood, a 14-year-old girl was wounded as she stood in a courtyard at around 12:40 a.m., The Chicago Tribune reported.

Those victims, who had just attended a funeral repast, were all in stable condition, police said.

The spate of shootings on Sunday occurred between midnight and 2 p.m.

Despite the violence on Sunday, Waller said shootings in Chicago are down 30 percent this year compared to 2017 and murders are down 25 percent, CNN reported.