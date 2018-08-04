Trump rallies in Ohio, third stop this week to bolster GOP support

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Following rallies in Florida and Pennsylvania this week, President Donald Trump on Saturday made a stop in central Ohio to support Troy Balderson, the Republican running in Tuesday's special election.

The president opened by telling his supporters they are the real "elites," not those who did not think he could win the 2016 election.

"You're great people. You work hard, you pay your taxes, you do all of these things and you are forgotten. You are the smartest people. You are the smartest people," Trump said. "They talk about the elites. Did you ever see the elites? You are the elite. You are the elites. You are smarter than they are, you make bigger incomes."

Trump dished the idea of Democrats taking over Congress after the midterm elections in November, saying "I don't think so."

"They're talking about this blue wave -- I don't think so. I don't think so. Maxine Waters is leading the charge," Trump said. "Maxine, she's a real beauty, Maxine. A seriously low IQ person, seriously. Maxine Waters, she is leading the charge."

"I think it will be a red wave, but you've got to get out and vote," Trump said.

The crowd chanted "ICE, ICE, ICE" as the president spoke about protecting American law enforcement, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers.

"We're protecting American workers, supporting American law enforcement, including ICE. We love ICE," Trump said, as the crowd shifted to "build that wall."

"We're building that wall. We've already started," Trump said. "We're doing a lot of things people don't even know about."

Trump spoke about needing GOP support for Judge Brett Kavanaugh, his nominee to the Supreme Court.

"We need 100 percent of the vote," Trump said, adding there is one Senator "not around to vote," in a reference to Sen. John McCain who away battling brain cancer.

"I don't know. He's out. He's not voting," Trump said.