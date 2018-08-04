California office pool wins $543M Mega Millions jackpot

An office pool in Santa Clara County, Calif., has claimed the $543 million Mega Millions jackpot. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- An office pool in California has claimed the July 24 Mega Millions jackpot -- the third largest sum in the lottery game's history.

A group of 11 co-workers from an undisclosed Santa Clara County in the financial sector won the $543 million prize. Roland Reyes claimed the prize on behalf of his coworkers, according to a California Lottery news release Friday.

The group, including coworkers ranging in age from 21 to 60 years old, didn't regularly play the lottery, Reyes said. Their work supervisor was in on the pool, as well, and the coworkers said they don't plan to leave their jobs.

"We want to keep our jobs, Reyes said. "We love that company. We love what we've built there. We have a good time and want to stay together."

Reyes bought the winning ticket at Ernie's Liquors in San Jose, which will receive a $1 million award for selling the winning ticket.