Crews gaining ground on blaze near California-Oregon border

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The large blaze in Northern California has destroyed more than 200 additional homes, but crews have gained more ground in putting it out, authorities said.

The Carr Fire in Shasta County, about 100 miles south of the Oregon border, started July 23. Since then, it's been fueled by hot and dry weather with winds. Officials said it was started by a vehicle.

In its latest update, Cal Fire said more than 1,000 homes have been destroyed by the flames -- up more than 200 from Tuesday.

It's now burned more than 125,000 acres. but is now 35 percent contained. Firefighters initially had difficulty for days cordoning off the fire.

More than 4,000 firefighters, 350 engines, and dozens of tenders, helicopters and bulldozers are working on the fire. It's so far led to the deaths of six people and forced nearly 40,000 from their homes.

The Carr Fire is one of more than a dozen across the state. Two others died in the Ferguson Fire near Yosemite National Park. It's about 40 percent contained.

California Gov. Jerry said the fires are a "new normal" with climate change, and that the state must get ready to spend billions of dollars on fire-related costs.

"We are in for a really rough ride," he said.