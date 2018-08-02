Shares of Apple are reflected by a ticker on the Nasdaq Monday. Thursday, the shares rose to more than $207, making the public U.S. company the first to reach a $1 trillion market capitalization. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Apple crossed into history on Wall Street Thursday, becoming the first publicly-traded company to reach a trillion-dollar market capitalization.

The milestone occurred after second-quarter earnings this week topped Wall Street expectations and pushed shares higher than 5 percent. Thursday, shares jumped on the Nasdaq to $207.05 at one point, a price that translated to a $1 trillion market cap based on the estimated number of outstanding shares.

Amazon, which some analysts believed would be first to hit the milestone, was worth $879 billion Thursday -- second only to Apple.

Apple, which produces about 40 million iPhones every quarter, hauled more than $254 billion in revenue last year. Shares of Apple stock have climbed nearly 40,000 percent since its initial public offering in 1980.

RELATED Dow Jones drops 81 points amid tariff concerns

Passing the $1 trillion makes Apple worth more than the gross domestic product of all but 27 major countries -- including Argentina, the Netherlands, Sweden and Switzerland.