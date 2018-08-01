USDA issues health alert for salads, wraps over parasite

The U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a health alert this week for a parasite in certain lettuce-related products sold by multiple store chains, including Walgreens and Trader Joe's. File Photo by YK/Shutterstock/UPI

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Federal health officials have issued a public health alert after finding a parasite in some food products sold at Walgreens and Trader Joe's.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service issued the alert over concern certain beef, pork and poultry salad and wrap products may be contaminated with the microscopic parasite Cyclospora.

The alert applies to dozens of products with "best by" or "sell by" dates from July 18 through July 23. The products were sold at Kroger, Trader Joe's and Walgreens locations nationwide and distributed by Caito Foods and Gordon Food Service.

Cyclosporiasis, an intestinal illness caused from Cyclospora, causes diarrhea in most infected people. The incubation period for the illness ranges from two to 14 days, and officials said anyone concerned should see their doctor.

Caito Foods discovered the problem when it found the romaine lettuce used in some salads and wraps had been recalled.

The illness has also been linked to McDonald's salads in 15 states, mostly in the Midwest where it's sickened 286 people, the FDA said. The agency said 11 people have been hospitalized for the parasite.

The FDA confirmed the presence of Cyclospora last week in an expired salad mix distributed to McDonald's, produced by Fresh Express. McDonald's voluntarily stopped selling the item and replaced them with vegetables from a different supplier.