WASHINGTON -- White House Chief of Staff John Kelly told a Senate committee on Wednesday that foreign governments are still actively using social media to influence American politics, especially in swing states.

Testifying before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, Kelly said the "weaponizing" of social media did not stop after the 2016 presidential election. In fact, foreign governments are more active now, targeting people from across the political spectrum. Automated accounts on the political extremes produce 25 to 30 times the number of messages per day as genuine political accounts, Kelly said.

"The extremes are screaming while the majority whispers," Kelly said.

Facebook announced Tuesday it has identified and removed 32 fake accounts connected to a coordinated political influence campaign. The accounts were detected on Facebook and Instagram and were believed to be working to influence the November midterm elections.

Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., said social media companies have to actively change their policies on how to deal with bot-generated content once detected. These companies are reluctant to take more effective actions because viral content drives traffic, Wyden said.

"The days when these 'pipes' are considered neutral are over," Wyden said.

Several Democratic members said the attacks by Russia and others leading up to the 2016 election were aimed at left-leaning voters, which would help President Donald Trump's campaign. But Committee Chairman Sen. Richard Burr said the problem is not about one election.

Social media is a highly effective and extremely cheap platform for political interference, and First Amendment free speech protections make Americans a more vulnerable target for these attacks, several experts said.

Laura Rosenberger, director of the Alliance for Securing Democracy at the German Marshall Fund of the United States, said lawmakers need to realize the severity of the issue and pass laws to catch up to technology advances.

The committee and witnesses reached an agreement on improving the population's media literacy and having a clear and consistent message from the government on foreign interference as effective solutions to limit the influence of such malicious content.