Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Most Americans overlook menu nutrition labels at restaurants, results of a new Gallup Poll show.

Recent federal Food and Drug Administration rules require restaurants to post nutritional information for menu items, but Americans are no more likely to look at this information than they were five years ago, Gallup analyst Justin McCarthy said.

Fewer than half of Americans, 45 percent, said they paid a great deal or fair amount of attention to nutrition details at restaurants -- two percent more than the 43 percent who said they did in 2013.

The FDA's menu policy took effect in May. However, New York City passed a calorie-count law for restaurants in 2006 and California passed a similar law in 2008.

McCarthy noted about three in 10 Americans still do not pay much attention to nutritional information at restaurants.

Though most Americans don't pay attention to nutritional information while dining out, seven in 10 said they do pay a great deal or fair amount of attention to nutrition labels on food packages.

Americans have had since the early 1990s, when Congress passed the Nutrition Labeling and Education Act to require labels, to adjust to nutrition information on food packaging, McCarthy said. The analyst suggested Americans may need more time to adjust to nutritional labeling on menu items.

Research showed women and college graduates paid more attention to food labels than other Americans.

Results were based on telephone interviews conducted from July 1-11, with a random sample of 1,033 adults, aged 18 and older, living in all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.

The margin of error was plus or minus 4 percentage points at the 95 percent confidence level.