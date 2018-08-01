Colorado police fatally shoot man who just shot intruder

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Police in Aurora, Colo. on Tuesday fatally shot a man who had just killed an intruder moments before police arrived.

Aurora Police Department officers were responding to a 911 call from an adult female and arrived to "a very chaotic and violent scene," Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz said in a news release.

"While on scene officers heard gunshots fired from inside the home, and encountered an armed adult male," Metz said. "An officer discharged his firearm striking the armed male who was transported to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries."

The homeowner was identified as 73-year-old Richard Black, a Vietnam veteran, according to KDVR-TV.

Police found the alleged intruder, whose name has not been released, lying dead on the bathroom floor. He is suspected of causing "serious, but non-life-threatening injuries" to a child in the home before Black shot him.

The APD is investigating the shooting with other law enforcement agencies, including the Denver Police Department, and has so far released few details.

"This investigation is extremely complex. In order to conduct a comprehensive investigation, we continue to methodically collect evidence, interview witnesses, and review all available recordings, to include the body worn cameras of all involved officers," the APD said in a statement Tuesday night.