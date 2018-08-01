Cold-warm air mix could produce major thunderstorms on East Coast

Forecasters said Wednesday a cold front in the Ohio Valley could produce severe thunderstorms and potential flooding in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. File Photo by Peter Foley/EPA-EFE

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A cold front will potentially produce severe thunderstorms Wednesday in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic states, forecasters said.

The storms could possibly cause damaging winds, hail, isolated tornadoes and flash flooding in some areas, the meteorologists said.

Parts of New York, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland and Virginia are most likely to experience severe weather, which would come from a cold front sweeping through the Ohio Valley and Appalachians.

The storms would result from the cold air mixing with the warmer, dense summer climate.

Forecasters said the storms would most likely arrive in the afternoon and evening. After they pass, conditions should calm for the rest of the week.

High temperatures in the Northeast are expected in the 80s, and will return to the 90s next week.

The potential for storms comes a couple weeks after a major heat wave gripped the Northeast. Forecasters say the warmer weather should persist into the late summer months and produce a gradual transition to fall.

"You can expect it to cool down the farther south and west you go due to precipitation," AccuWeather forecaster Paul Pastelok said Wednesday.