Federal courts in 3 states block blueprints for 3D-printed guns
Watch live: Trump touts workforce development act
SLS Hotels to pay $2.5M for discrimination of Haitian workers in Miami
Nebraska lawmaker pleads with Pfizer to help stop execution
Colorado police fatally shoot man who'd just shot intruder

Moments from the QuickChek New Jersey Festival of Ballooning

Physicists study holes in light by tying light beams in knots
Single brain trauma linked to form of dementia in study
Appeals court rules Trump's sanctuary cities order unconstitutional
Another Ebola outbreak hits DRC days after previous outbreak declared over
Farmers hope 2018 Farm Bill will lift 80-year ban on hemp
 
