Uber shuts down self-driving truck unit to focus on autonomous cars

To focus more on autonomous cars, Uber announced it is shutting down its self-driving truck unit. Photo by Will Oliver/EPA-EFE

July 31 (UPI) -- Uber announced it is closing its self-driving truck unit to focus its efforts on bringing self-driving cars into service.

In a statement sent to UPI on Tuesday, Uber said it notified workers and will assign those affected to other relevant teams to support the development of the new technology. Uber Freight, its trucking arm, will not be affected.

"We recently took the important step of returning to public roads in Pittsburgh, and as we look to continue that momentum, we believe having our entire team's energy and expertise focused on this effort is the best path forward," said Eric Meyhofer, head of Uber Advanced Technologies Group.

Uber began testing self-driving trucks in August 2016 after acquiring the autonomous trucking startup Otto.

Uber's new technology trial took a hit in March after Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey pulled Uber's license to test its self-driving cars anywhere in the state.

The revocation followed a crash on March 18, when a self-driving Volvo operated by Uber killed a woman on a bicycle near Arizona State University.

An investigation determined the human safety monitor of the self-driving Uber SUV that hit and killed the pedestrian was watching television at the time of the collision.

In May, Uber pulled its self-driving vehicle tests from Arizona, laying off 300 employees at the division.