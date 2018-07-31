A man holds a toy gun made by a 3-D printers at a software expo in Qingdao city, China. Several states filed a lawsuit Monday to prevent a Texas company from publishing instructions online that detail making real 3-D firearms. File Photo by Wu Hong/EPA-EFE

July 31 (UPI) -- Attorneys general from at least eight states and Washington, D.C., have filed a lawsuit to stop the Trump administration from allowing a company to publicize instructions on how to make guns on a 3-D printer.

The lawsuit, headed by Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson, says the public availability of the gun blueprint poses a "serious threat to the national security and public safety" -- partly because 3-D printed guns often elude metal detectors and are not stamped with a traceable serial number.

The suit says anyone with access to the blueprint and a 3-D printer can easily make or sell a weapon -- even those barred by law from owning firearms.

"This will give anyone with a 3-D printer access to these weapons," Ferguson said.

Joining Washington in the lawsuit filed Monday are attorneys general in New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Oregon, Maryland and Washington, D.C.

Among those named in the suit are Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Deputy Asst. Secretary of Defense Trade Controls Mike Miller, Office of Defense Trade Controls Policy Director Sarah Heidema and Texas-based Defense Distributed, the company planning to post the instructions.

In a ruling last week, a federal Texas judge allowed Defense Distributed to publish the technical specifications online -- despite appeals from many opponents, including former Arizona Rep. Gabby Gifford. The judge said they failed to prove that they were actually a legitimate party to the case.

"I have a question for the Trump administration: Why are you allowing dangerous criminals easy access to weapons?" Ferguson asked, in a statement. "These downloadable guns are unregistered and very difficult to detect, even with metal detectors, and will be available to anyone regardless of age, mental health or criminal history.

"If the Trump administration won't keep us safe, we will."

"It is, simply, crazy to give criminals the tools to build untraceable, undetectable 3D-printed guns at the touch of a button," New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood added. "Yet that's exactly what the Trump administration is allowing."

Defense Distributed said it plans to post the technical documents Wednesday.

On July 19, the U.S. State Department reached a settlement with the Second Amendment Foundation, on behalf of Defense Distributed owner Cody Wilson, to strip the official rules upholding the ban on posting the plans.

The department plans to transfer oversight of firearm exports to the Commerce Department, which does not impose prior restraint on public speech.

In 2015, Defense Distributed sued the federal government after the Obama-led State Department barred the instruction manuals from the Internet. The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear the case.

In a reversal June 29, the federal government settled the case. Under the settlement, the Trump administration will allow downloadable guns for unlimited public distribution in any form.

"I am now being sued by at least 21 state attorneys general. If you want your Second Amendment online, THIS is the fight. Join me," Wilson said in a tweet Monday.