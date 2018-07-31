July 31 (UPI) -- If you think Beverly Hills is expensive, look at this.

Realtors in the exclusive Los Angeles suburb have listed a mountain for sale. The price -- $1 billion, making it the most expensive property listing in the city's history.

The 157 mountain acres in the 90210 zip code, branded as "The Mountain," is touted as the city's finest undeveloped parcel of land, the Los Angeles Times reported.

"You could never duplicate this property ever again," listing agent Aaron Kirman told KABC-TV. "Once it's sold, it is gone."

Kirman said he's already received inquiries from five billionaires, none have yet closed the deal.

The plot of land is nearly twice the size of Disneyland and includes a private road that winds up at the city's largest and highest peak.

The next most-expensive listing is The One, a property in Bel Air with 100,000 square feet and 20 bedrooms. The price tag -- $500 million.