LA police declined to pursue Moonves abuse charges

Los Angeles prosecutors had considered two misdemeanor and one felony charge against CBS CEO Leslie Moonves. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 31 (UPI) -- Los Angeles County prosecutors declined to pursue a sexual assault case against CBS Corp. CEO Leslie Moonves, citing the statute of limitations.

Prosecutors told NBC News a woman reported to authorities in December that Moonves sexually abused her three decades ago -- in 1986 and 1988. The district attorney's office considered possible criminal charges -- two counts of battery and indecent exposure, and a felony count of forced oral copulation -- but decided not to prosecute in February.

"Victim encountered suspect through her employment in the television industry. Victim has reported multiple incidents of assault by the suspect," a police report said. "Victim disclosed the second two incidents to a friend approximately a year before making report to law enforcement."

Six women accused Moonves, 68, of sexual misconduct in a story published Friday in The New Yorker.

RELATED Australian archbishop resigns over hiding child abuse

On Monday, CBS Corp. declined to take immediate action against Moonves and instead said it was in the process of selecting an outside counsel to conduct an independent investigation.

Moonves has been CBS board chairman since 2003. The company has no written succession plan if he was to be relieved of his duties, except that a new chairman would be chosen by a majority of board members.