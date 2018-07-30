Watch live: Trump, Italian PM Conte hold news conference

U.S President Donald Trump greets Italian Prime Minster Giuseppe Conte at the White House on Monday. File Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

U.S. President Donald Trump (R) meets with Italian Prime Minister Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte in the Oval Office on Monday in Washington, D.C. Photo by Mark Wilson/UPI | License Photo

July 30 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump said was scheduled to hold a joint news conference with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Monday afternoon at the White House.

The event was set to take place at 2 p.m. EDT in the Rose Garden.

This is Conte's first visit to the White House since his June election, though he and Trump met last month during a G7 summit in Canada.

During their meeting before Monday's news conference, Trump praised Conte for his hard stance on immigration. Since his election, Italy has refused to allow a number of migrant rescue ships to dock in Italy.

The United States said that in the first half of this year, more than 18,000 migrants arrived in Italy, a more than 80 percent drop compared to the same time period in 2016.

"Italy has taken a very firm stance on the border, a stance that few countries have taken," Trump said. "Frankly you're doing the right thing in my opinion."