U.S. Foods to acquire SGA's five companies for $1.8B

U.S. Foods and SGA's Food Group of Companies announced a merger worth nearly $2 billion. Photo courtesy of U.S. Foods Holding Corp.

July 30 (UPI) -- Distributor U.S. Foods said Monday it will acquire five separate operating companies, collectively known as SGA's Food Group of Companies, for $1.8 billion.

Service Group of America and U.S. Foods said the agreement has been unanimously approved by the latter's board of directors.

Illinois-based U.S. Foods is a leading U.S. distributor with about $24 billion in annual revenue. Arizona-based SGA's Food Group of Companies has a combined net sales of $3.2 billion and roughly 3,400 employees.

SGA's companies include Food Services of America, Systems Services of America, Amerifresh, Ameristar Meats and GAMPAC Express. FSA is one of the largest regional broad-line distribution companies and makes up 75 percent of SGA net sales.

"This acquisition will significantly increase U.S. Foods' reach across key markets," U.S. Foods CEO Pietro Satriano said in a statement. "With a shared commitment to customer service ... SGA's Food Group of Companies is an ideal fit."

U.S. Foods will finance the acquisition mostly with $1.5 billion from J.P. Morgan and Bank of America.

Shares of U.S. Foods rose slightly Monday on news of the acquisition.