New Orleans police offer $25K for fugitive shooting suspects

FBI special agent Eric Rommal called for the suspects to turn themselves in at a Monday news conference. Photo courtesy of the FBI

July 30 (UPI) -- Authorities in greater New Orleans offered a $25,000 reward Monday for information leading to criminal charges for those responsible for a weekend shooting that left three people dead and seven injured.

New Orleans Police Chief Michael Harrison announced the reward amount during a news conference. It is funded by the Greater New Orleans Crimestoppers, local police agencies and the FBI.

Police were searching for two suspects in the mass shooting Saturday night about 3 miles from the French Quarter. New Orleans Police Superintendent Michael Harrison said one suspect appeared to have a rifle and the other used a handgun to shoot into a "large crowd" in front of a daiquiri shop.

The two suspects then fled on foot.

The coroner's office identified the dead as Kurshaw Jackson, 28, Taiesha Watkins, 27, and Jeremiah Lee, 28. Lee appeared to be the target of the shooting.

"For those that were involved, do the right thing, turn yourself in," FBI special agent Eric Rommal said at Monday's news conference. "For those of you that have seen something, now is the opportunity for you to come forward and do the right thing as well. We need your help, and we're willing to pay a reward in order to solicit some of that information."