6 dead, nearly 900 structures torched in Northern California fire

Six people died, seven remain missing and 38,000 were evacuated from the Carr Fire after it struck Redding, Calif. Improved weather conditions on Sunday led to a 17 percent containment of the 95,000 acre fire. Photo by Jason Knight/EPA-EFE

July 30 (UPI) -- Conditions to fight the Carr Fire in Shasta County, Calif., have improved but evacuated residents are still not permitted to return home, officials said.

Six people have died so far in the wildfire, which started a week ago and took a surprising turn into the city of Redding. It led to the ordered evacuation of almost half of the city's 92,000 residents.

Seven people remain missing, officials said. Shasta County Sheriff Tom Bosenko said the sixth reported death was of an unidentified man who received an evacuation notice but did not leave.

Two firefighters are among the dead.

The fire moved into neighboring Trinity County Sunday, forcing the evacuation of all 1,100 residents of the town of Lewiston.

Although the scope of the fire increased Sunday to 95,368 acres, largely in remote areas, its containment has grown from 5 percent to 17 percent, Cal Fire reported late Sunday.

"We're feeling a lot more optimistic today as we've begun to gain some ground instead of always being on the defensive," said Cal Fire commander Bret Gouvea.

At least 884 structures, including 664 homes, have been destroyed and 174 structures have been damaged. Entire subdivisions of Redding were flattened by the fire.

Over 3,400 fire personnel, 374 fire engines and 17 helicopters are involved in fighting the blaze.

There have been reports of looting, and the California National Guard installed roadblocks in the most heavily affected parts of the city.

Three evacuation centers, two colleges and a high school, were established. Some evacuees slept on outdoor cots Sunday night. Daytime temperatures in Redding are expected to surpass 100 degrees on Monday and Tuesday.

Utility crews repaired gas lines in anticipation of a return of the evacuees, with shutting off of gas lines at burnt-out houses a priority. The return will be slow, Cal Fire said, and will begin with areas safest from a return of the fire. A mass return has been ruled out.

"We don't want to allow [residents] back in, then if conditions change, have to re-evacuate," Bosenko said. "We can't open the floodgates. We have to do it in segments."

Leonard Moty, a county supervisor who evacuated the area, agreed.

"Let the fire personnel make it safe before you go back, Moty said.