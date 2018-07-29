3 dead, 7 hurt in New Orleans mass shooting

July 29 (UPI) -- Two people wearing hooded sweatshirts opened fired at a crowd Saturday night in New Orleans, killing three people and injuring three others, police said.

NOPD Superintendent Michael Harrison told reporters at the scene shortly after midnight that the two men are on the loose after fleeing on foot. One appeared to have a rifle and the other used a handgun to shoot into a "large crowd" in front of a daiquiri shop, he said.

"This has to be personal," Harrison said. "Firing indiscriminately into a crowd, shooting 10 people, killing three? It doesn't get more personal."

He said they fired more than once at one person during the incident, which occurred around 8:30 p.m. about 3 miles from the French Quarter

Two men and one woman were pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. Two victims were found in the strop mall parking lot and the other a few blocks away.

The seven wounded -- five men and two women -- were in "varying degrees of condition, some more critical than others," according to New Orleans EMS Director Dr. Emily Nichols.

"A lot of people were here tonight," he said. "A lot of people saw and heard what happened," Harrison said in asking for assistance in solving the crime.

Another shooting was reported late Saturday but Harrison said they were not sure if it was related to the earlier killings.