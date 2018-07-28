HHS official who spread conspiracy theories resigns

July 28 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump's Health and Human Services Department appointee resigned Friday, after a flux of controversies regarding anti-Muslim statements and spreading conspiracies.

Ximena Barreto, appointed in December to a communications post, was placed on leave in April following media reports that she used social media to spread conspiracy theories about a supposed pizza shop sex ring and made inflammatory remarks about Muslims.

After issuing a public apology, Barreto returned to work but was removed from her post as deputy director of communications and reassigned to HHS' Administration for Children & Families.

Barreto's resignation, first reported by Politico, is the third from the HHS following Gavin Smith, a communications staffer who publicly attacked lawmakers and reporters, and Tim Clark, who served as White House liaison.

Among the conspiracy theories spread by Barreto include Hillary Clinton engaging in a child-sex ring at a Washington pizza shop, being involved in the murder of Democratic National Committee aide Seth Rich and Clinton employing pedophiles in her campaign.