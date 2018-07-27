Work chat platform Slack acquires competitor HipChat

July 27 (UPI) -- Workplace chat service Slack announced Friday it's acquired competitor HipChat from enterprise software giant Atlassian.

Atlassian will discontinue HipChat and Stride and migrate those users over to Slack, the company said.

As part of the deal, Slack will pay an undisclosed amount over the next three years to acquire HipChat and Stride assets, an amount Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield described as nominal.

The biggest benefit of deal for Slack, other than the elimination of a competitor, is it instantly brings more customers and subscription revenue. For Atlassian, it can leave a venture that didn't generate the level of revenue it expected.

"Atlassian and Slack have been partners and friends for a long time. What's fueled this camaraderie is that we both share an orientation toward customer service," Slack's statement said. "As the world transitions to best of breed software to run their businesses, it's up to us to help make sure it all works as well as possible for our mutual customers."

The acquisition comes as Microsoft continues to bolster Teams, its own version of a Slack-style workplace chat hub.