Illinois steel plant workers hospitalized after Trump speech

By Ed Adamczyk Contact the Author   |  July 27, 2018 at 11:15 AM
July 27 (UPI) -- Two steel workers were sent to the hospital for carbon monoxide exposure at an Illinois plant just hours after President Donald Trump visited, a spokesman said.

The unidentified contractors were working to repair blast furnace "A" at the U.S. Steel plant in Granite City, Ill., when they were exposed to the potentially deadly gas.

Ten other workers were evaluated by medical personnel and did not require medical treatment.

The cause of the carbon monoxide exposure was not immediately clear.

Trump visited the site Thursday afternoon to speak about trade. In his remarks, he said the plant is an economic success story.

The company said the blast furnace, which is currently offline, was being readied for a planned restarting in October. A second blast furnace was restarted after Trump announced tariffs on imported steel and aluminum, a move that returned 500 jobs to the plant.

Another 300 jobs are expected at the plant with the second blast furnace online.

Topics: Donald Trump
Photos