Western fires char thousands of acres, shut down parts of Yosemite

July 26 (UPI) -- Hot, dry weather has stoked a number of wildfires in the West, including the Ferguson Fire that's shut down parts of Yosemite National Park.

The Yosemite fire has burned since July 13 and killed a California firefighter. Officials say the blaze has burned more than 41,500 acres so far and barely a quarter of it is contained.

Officials forced visitors to leave areas of the park Wednesday due to public health and safety concerns as the wildfire blackened more than 36,000 acres near the park.

"The smoke from this fire is degrading air quality throughout the park by creating levels of particulate matter that lead to the existence of unhealthy conditions," the National Park Service said in a statement. "Additionally, fire suppression operations have required the closure of some park roads to provide for the safety of firefighters and fire support staff."

Vivek Vishal, who came to the park with his family from Texas, had planned to stay until Thursday, but was forced to change course as the fire came closer.

"They closed Half Dome Village yesterday, and they said they were going to close the (Yosemite Valley Lodge) by 12 so everyone was to leave the park by 12," Vishal told KFSN-TV.

Closures impacted all areas of Yosemite Valley and the Mariposa Grove, the Wawona Road north of South Entrance, Big Oak Flat Road east of Crane Flat Junction and El Portal Road east of Park Line, according to the National Park Service.

The wildfire has also impacted businesses that rely heavily on tourism.

"We are very dependent on tourism like the rest of the community, this is our peak season," Kathrin Poetter at the Tenaya Lodge in Fish Camp told the news station. "We have a lot of international guests that have planned their route through California to experience Yosemite National Park. It is sad the air is impacting their visit."

Elsewhere, a man was charged with starting the Cranston Fire in the San Bernardino National Forest that's grown to 4,700 acres. The wildfire is only 5 percent contained.

Authorities arrested Brandon McGlover, 32, on charges of arson for setting multiple fires in Riverside county, including the Cranston Fire. Hundreds have been evacuated and the fire has destroyed five homes, the Riverside County Fire Department said.

In Oregon, wildfire has also ravaged thousands of acres near its border with California.

One person died as a result of the fire near Dalles, which torched several structures and forced evacuations there.

Gov. Kate Brown declared a statewide emergency last week to make helicopters and troops available, and the southern half of the state is under air quality advisories.