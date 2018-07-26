Watch live: Trump talks trade on Illinois visit

July 26 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump will speak Thursday afternoon on trade during a visit to a steel coil warehouse in Illinois.

He's scheduled to speak at 2:40 p.m. CDT.

Beforehand, Trump was expected to tour two facilities belonging to Granite City Works -- a hot strip mill and a steel coil warehouse.

The event comes one day after Trump struck a deal with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker to work toward zero tariffs between the two regions.

In March, Trump signed a proclamation imposing 25 percent tariffs on imported steel and 10 percent tariffs on foreign-made aluminum. Three months later, the EU retaliated with a 25 percent tariff on about 200 U.S. products, including steel, aluminum, corn, rice, orange juice, cigarettes, peanuts, cigars, clothing and cosmetics. A 10 percent tariff also was slapped on U.S.-made playing cards. The tariffs were played on more than $3 billion worth of products.

Trump also threatened to raise tariffs on automobiles imported from Europe in response to any retaliation.

This isn't the first trip Trump has made in recent weeks to reassure communities affected by rising costs because of the trade disputes. He traveled to Indiana last week, where agricultural tariffs by China could cripple the state's soybean industry.

Earlier Thursday, Trump attended a workforce event in Illinois. He will return to Washington, D.C., later in the evening.