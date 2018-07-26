Third suspect arrested in slaying of XXXTentacion

July 26 (UPI) -- U.S. Marshals arrested a third suspect in the Florida slaying of rapper XXXTentacion, Broward County officials announced Thursday.

Officials detained Robert Allen, 22, at his sister's home in Eastman, Ga., on Wednesday.

Allen, along with Dedrick Devonshay Williams, 22, Michael Boatwright, 22, and Trayvon Newsome, 20, were indicted last week in the shooting death of the 20-year-old rapper -- born Jahseh Onfroy -- on June 18 in Deerfield Beach. They each face charges of first-degree murder with a firearm and armed robbery with a firearm.

Williams and Boatwright are in custody, and Newsome remains a fugitive.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office said Boatwright and Newsome were armed when they approached XXXTentacion as he sat in his vehicle after leaving a motorcycle dealership. They allegedly shot the rapper multiple times and took items out of his vehicle.

XXXTentacion, who grew up in nearby Lauderhill, Fla., released his second album, ?, on March 16, with single "Sad!" peaking at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100.