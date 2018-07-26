Southwest: Flight 1380 accident linked to $100M second-quarter loss

July 26 (UPI) -- A deadly in-flight accident involving a Southwest Airlines jet this year has cost the carrier about $100 million, its second-quarter earnings report showed Thursday.

The report showed a decline in passenger revenues after a window broke on Southwest Flight 1380 in April. The force of cabin depressurization partly expelled a woman from the plane, and she ultimately died of her injuries.

The victim, Jennifer Riordan, was vice president of community relations at Wells Fargo in New Mexico. Several other passengers were treated for minor injuries.

Costs also increased with higher fuel prices, but Southwest CEO Gary Kelly still considered the earnings "solid."

"Despite higher fuel prices and the expected effects from the Flight 1380 accident, we delivered solid financial results, including record earnings per share," Kelly said in a statement. "I am especially proud of the heroic efforts of our people to address and overcome the challenges resulting from the accident."

Kelly said Southwest expects financial losses from the accident to subside in the third quarter.

Last month, eight passengers from the flight filed a lawsuit in New York Supreme Court alleging physical and mental trauma.

Federal investigators determined an engine on the flight failed and sent shrapnel into the passenger cabin, breaking the window and causing the depressurization.