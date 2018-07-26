New unemployment claims rise after 49-year low

July 26 (UPI) -- Thousands more Americans filed new unemployment claims last week, after weekly jobless filings dropped to the lowest weekly level in almost a half-century.

The Department of Labor said Thursday the week's unemployment claims totaled 217,000, an increase of 9,000.

Despite the rise, unemployment remains historically low, and still hovers near the 202,000 weekly mark set at the end of 1969. The week ending July 14, about 208,000 claims were filed.

The 4-week moving average of claims was 218,000, a decrease of 2,750 from the previous week's revised average, the department said.

The number of people already collecting unemployment benefits fell by 8,000 to 1.75 million.

Last week, labor officials said there were more job openings in the United States than job seekers, the first time that's occurred in 20 years.