Donald Trump Jr., Vanessa Trump in court for child custody hearing

July 26 (UPI) -- Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump went to court Thursday to finalize a custody plan for their five children as part of their divorce.

An attorney for Trump Jr., the eldest son of President Donald Trump, said the couple is nearing a financial agreement and the divorce should be final within weeks.

Judge Michael Katz commended the estranged couple for having "prioritized your children and taken steps to shield them from what could have been an invasive litigation process."

Vanessa Trump filed for the divorce in March.

"After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways," the couple said in a joint statement. "We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority."

Vanessa Trump, 40, is a former model and actress who married Trump Jr., also 40, in 2005. The couple's five children range in age from 3 to 10.

Trump Jr. has recently been dating former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle, the New York Daily News reported.