Betsy DeVos' $40M yacht cut loose, vandalized off Lake Erie

July 26 (UPI) -- Someone untied U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos' yacht from a dock in northern Ohio and vandalized it, police said Thursday.

The Toledo Blade reported DeVos' 163-foot yacht "Seaquest," worth $40 million, was anchored over the weekend at the Huron Boat Basin, according to a police report.

Sunday, Captain Quintynn Botha called police to report the luxury vessel was adrift off Lake Erie.

The boat was ultimately captured, but it was damaged when it hit the dock. Damage is estimated around $10,000.

Officers are analyzing surveillance video to determine what happened.

DeVos, whose selection as education secretary was criticized due to her family wealth and support for private schools, was in northwest Ohio this month to tour a career center and correctional treatment program. It's unclear why the yacht was at the Huron basin at the time.

She owns nine other boats with her husband's family, which has an approximate net worth of $5.3 billion. Her husband is Richard DeVos, Jr., whose father started Amway Corporation.