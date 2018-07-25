Man destroys Trump's 'Hollywood Walk of Fame' star with pickaxe

July 25 (UPI) -- A man surrendered to police Wednesday after authorities say he smashed President Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with a pickaxe.

The man removed the tool from a guitar case early Wednesday and used it to destroy the star embedded in concrete on Hollywood Boulevard, witnesses said.

Chunks of concrete were left strewn on the sidewalk, and the pickaxe was left there.

The man surrendered a short time later to Beverly Hills police. He was not identified.

Trump was awarded the star in 2007 for his television show "The Apprentice."

Days before the presidential election in 2016, the star was again vandalized by a man protesting Trump's treatment of women. James Otis pleaded no contest to vandalism and was sentenced to probation and community service. He also agreed to pay $4,000 to restore the star.