FBI investigating Iowa college student's disappearance

July 25 (UPI) -- FBI and state investigators are searching for a University of Iowa student last seen nearly a week ago before she went for an evening jog.

Mollie Tibbetts, 20, of Brooklyn, Iowa, was dog-sitting at her boyfriend Dalton Jack's house July 18 while he was reportedly out of town on a construction job.

A neighbor saw her go for a jog that evening and her boyfriend said he received a Snapchat photo from her late Wednesday night, after she would have returned from the jog.

Jack told the Des Moines Register he received the Snapchat photo from Tibbetts and opened it about 10 p.m. He said the photo looked like she was inside a house, but he said he did not remember what the caption said.

He said he did not respond to her photo but sent her a text message the next morning and when she did not respond, he reached out to her friends and family.

Volunteers have since searched fields around both Tibbetts' and Jack's homes. On Tuesday, FBI and state investigators took over the search and authorities said they are "leaning more and more toward something happening to her against her will."

Investigators are concentrating on areas around Brooklyn where Tibbetts visited and also studying her online history and cellphone app usage to pinpoint where she might be.