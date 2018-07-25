Doctors, nurses group relieves patients of $1.4M in medical debts

July 25 (UPI) -- Hundreds of people in Kansas City were surprised to learn recently that their past-due medical debts had been taken care of, thanks to a group of philanthropic physicians.

Midwest Direct Primary Care Alliance, a group of doctors and nurse practitioners dedicated to growing primary care in the area, announced the debt relief this week.

Providers donated more than $10,000 for the project and partnered with RIP Medical Debt, a New York nonprofit, to forgive $1.4 million in debt for nearly 800 people in Kansas City.

The doctors and RIP Medical Debt bought the patients' debts at a discount because they were years old. The patients then received a golden envelope in the mail, which contained a letter informing them of the payoff.

"That debt forgiveness letter is your proof the debt has been abolished and is no longer collectable by anyone," RIP Medical Debt states on its website.

Midwest Direct Primary Care Alliance is a group of 21 medical clinics that do not accept health insurance, instead opting to sell monthly "memberships."

"We take an oath to do no harm, but our profession seems to have forgotten that doing no harm should also include doing no financial harm," said MDPCA Chair Dr. Kylie Vannaman. "It was natural, then, for all of us independent doctors to work together to provide the gift of debt relief to the region."

"This gift not only solves an immediate need for our community, but it also serves as an invitation for other providers to both donate and to step up and lead the conversation about the cost of healthcare," MDPCA Secretary Dr. Allison Edwards, who owns Kansas City Direct Primary Care, added.