July 24 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Tuesday is scheduled to deliver remarks at the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States National Convention in Kansas City, Mo.

He is scheduled to speak at 12:30 p.m. EDT.

The speech comes on the heels of the Senate confirming Monday Robert Wilkie to head the Department of Veteran Affairs.

With a vote of 86-9, Wilkie, 55, will replace David Shulkin, who was fired by Trump in April.