Parkland high school to start using metal detectors next month

July 24 (UPI) -- Starting this fall, students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., will have to pass through metal detectors.

Administrators have considered a number of measures for greater security after the Feb. 14 shooting attack that killed 17 people. Some have already been implemented. Students wear IDs at all times, campus security was increased and school entrances were limited to four.

MSD also required students to wear clear backpacks at the end of last school year. But with the metal detectors coming, that requirement will be dropped.

Principal Ty Thompson tweeted "clear backpacks are out" and metal detectors will be in for the start of the school year Aug. 15.

MSD is also altering the fire alarm tone, and there will be four additional security officers, more school resource officers, 52 more cameras and more gates and locking hardware.

"No one is going to bring anything because you have metal detectors," student Gabriella Figueroa told CBS Miami. "I feel a lot safer."

The Broward County School District is the sixth-largest in the nation and second-largest in Florida. The Sun-Sentinel reported MSD is the first in the district to use metal detectors.

Metal-detecting equipment has been in place for decades at some inner city schools, but some districts have instead mostly focused on prevention through behavioral assessments.

Superintendent Robert Runcie said the district has worked with law enforcement to improve "code red" lock down drills, and their frequency will increase at the start of the new school year.