Home / Top News / U.S. News

GM allowing owners to rent out vehicles via Maven app

By Susan McFarland  |  July 24, 2018 at 12:41 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

July 24 (UPI) -- General Motors announced Tuesday it's getting into the peer-to-peer car sharing program, which will allow owners to make money by renting out their vehicles through the Maven app.

The move will add a new revenue stream for the automaker. It will allow those who own or lease a 2015 or newer GM vehicle to add it to the Maven app.

Maven members can rent cars by the hour, the day, the week or the month.

"Your car is one of the most expensive things you own. Sitting idle, it is a wasted asset," said Julia Steyn, vice president of GM Urban Mobility and Maven. "It's time to put your car to work. Maven's peer-to-peer offering is a smart way for owners to offset their vehicle investment."

GM said those who rent their vehicles will keep 60 percent of the income. The automaker takes the other 40 percent, but will provide insurance for the rentals.

An experimental beta version of the service is now available in Chicago, Detroit and Ann Arbor, Mich. GM said more markets will follow this fall.

Related UPI Stories
Topics: Ann Arbor
Trending Stories
Israel uses David's Sling missile defense system for first time Israel uses David's Sling missile defense system for first time
Ferguson Fire threatens 3,500 structures in Central California Ferguson Fire threatens 3,500 structures in Central California
Inmates escape Mexican prison dressed as guards Inmates escape Mexican prison dressed as guards
Greece fires: At least 74 dead, hundreds rescued Greece fires: At least 74 dead, hundreds rescued
Ga. lawmaker drops pants, screams racist slurs on TV show Ga. lawmaker drops pants, screams racist slurs on TV show
Photos