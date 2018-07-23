Watch live: Sarah Sanders gives daily press briefing

July 23 (UPI) -- White House press secretary Sarah Sanders was scheduled to give an on-camera press briefing on Monday afternoon.

The briefing was set to begin at 2 p.m. EDT.

She'll likely face questions about President Donald Trump trading threats with Iranian President Hasan Rouhani.

"To Iranian President Rouhani: Never, ever threaten the United States again or you will suffer consequences the likes of which few throughout history have ever suffered before," Trump wrote on Twitter. "We are no longer a country that will stand for your demented words of violence & death. Be cautious!"

On Sunday, Rouhani gave a televised speech in which he spoke directly to Trump.

"Mr. Trump: We are the honest men who have throughout history guaranteed the safety of this region's waterways," Rouhani said. "Do not play with the lion's tail, it will bring regret."