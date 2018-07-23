Home / Top News / U.S. News

Watch live: Sarah Sanders gives daily press briefing

By UPI Staff  |  July 23, 2018 at 1:34 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

July 23 (UPI) -- White House press secretary Sarah Sanders was scheduled to give an on-camera press briefing on Monday afternoon.

The briefing was set to begin at 2 p.m. EDT.

She'll likely face questions about President Donald Trump trading threats with Iranian President Hasan Rouhani.

"To Iranian President Rouhani: Never, ever threaten the United States again or you will suffer consequences the likes of which few throughout history have ever suffered before," Trump wrote on Twitter. "We are no longer a country that will stand for your demented words of violence & death. Be cautious!"

On Sunday, Rouhani gave a televised speech in which he spoke directly to Trump.

"Mr. Trump: We are the honest men who have throughout history guaranteed the safety of this region's waterways," Rouhani said. "Do not play with the lion's tail, it will bring regret."

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Gunman held after L.A. Trader Joe's manager killed in standoff Gunman held after L.A. Trader Joe's manager killed in standoff
Carter Page: FISA document accusations are 'a complete joke' Carter Page: FISA document accusations are 'a complete joke'
Rip currents kill 4 in North Carolina Rip currents kill 4 in North Carolina
2 dead, 13 injured, gunman killed in Toronto shooting 2 dead, 13 injured, gunman killed in Toronto shooting
Former Fiat Chrysler CEO Marchionne in grave condition Former Fiat Chrysler CEO Marchionne in grave condition