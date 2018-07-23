Chick-fil-A to expand into home meal kit market

July 23 (UPI) -- Chick-fil-A announced Monday it will start testing the meal kit market at 150 restaurants in Atlanta late next month.

The chicken chain based in College Park, Ga., said it will begin the new concept Aug. 27.

The goal of the program, Chick-fil-A said, is" to make it easy for customers to cook their own meals at home using fresh, pre-measured ingredients."

The kits include most of the recipe's ingredients except cooking oil. Each serves two and will retail for $15.89. Locations will offer two recipes at a time.

Chick-fil-A joins a market already dominated by other staple providers like HelloFresh, Blue Apron, Home Chef, Freshly and Plated. The company said it hopes to set itself apart by allowing customers to order kits without having to order ahead or subscribe to any service.

Mealtime Kits can be picked up at drive-thru or front counter or through the Chick-fil-A One app.

"They simply pick up a Mealtime Kit at one of our restaurants at their convenience -- for example, when they're already at a Chick-fil-A restaurant grabbing breakfast or lunch, or in the drive-thru on their way home," said Michael Patrick, Chick-fil-A's Mealtime Kits leader.

Chick-fil-A Chef Stuart Tracy helped develop five different kit recipes, including Chicken Parmesan, Chicken Enchiladas, Dijon Chicken, Pan Roasted Chicken and Chicken Flatbread.

Meal kits will be available for a limited time during the pilot in Atlanta until Nov. 17. Customers can express their interest in the kits coming to their area through an online form.

"We know our guests are busier than ever and need a variety of convenient dinner options," Patrick said. "We're excited to offer Mealtime Kits as a new way for us to serve our guests by providing fresh ingredients to enjoy a delicious meal at home."