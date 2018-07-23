Bay Area transit police arrest man for deadly train station stabbing

July 23 (UPI) -- Bay Area Rapid Transit police in Northern California arrested a suspect Monday in the stabbing death of a woman at a train station.

John Cowell, 27, was arrested in the death of 18-year-old Nia Wilson, who was killed Sunday as she and two sisters were transferring trains at the MacArthur Station in Oakland. Police said Cowell stabbed her and 26-year-old Latifah Wilson, who survived.

"As they were transferring at the MacArthur platform, they were approached by an individual with a knife who struck very rapidly," Bay Area Rapid Transit Police Chief Carlos Rojas said at a press conference Monday night.

"In my close to 30 years of experience, it was probably one of the most vicious attacks that I've seen."

Rojas said after the stabbing, Cowell fled to the parking lot and changed clothes. The knife in the stabbing was found in an adjacent lot.

Rojas said surveillance cameras recorded the attack and the suspect changing clothes.

Police posted images from the security footage online as they searched for Cowell for nearly 24 hours. Based on an anonymous tip, he was located Monday night at the Pleasant Hill station south of Concord, Calif., and arrested "without incident," police said.

The East Bay Times reported Cowell has been accused of threatening to hurt or kill people in the past. He was recently released from prison after a two-year sentence for a robbery conviction and was on parole at the time of the attacks.

"They didn't ask to be stabbed, those are baby girls," Nia Wilson's godfather, Daryle Allums, said Monday. "We don't know if it's racist, we don't know if it's random."

Wilson's death was the second homicide at a BART station in two days, and the third in five days, transit officials said.