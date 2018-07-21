Prosecutors indict Capital Gazette shooting suspect on 23 charges

July 21 (UPI) -- Prosecutors have filed an indictment that charges the man accused of shooting five people to death at a Maryland newspaper office with 23 criminal counts.

Jarrod Ramos, 38, faces charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder, assault and weapons offenses, among the 23 counts announced by Anne Arundel County State's Attorney's Office. He could be sentenced to life in prison for any of the murder charges, the Baltimore Sun reported.

Ramos is accused of entering the Maryland newsroom and killing five of its employees on June 28. He had a long-standing grudge against the newspaper after it published a 2011 story about Ramos' behavior stalking a woman.

The dead include Rob Hiaasen 59, an assistant editor and columnist for the Capital Gazette; Wendi Winters, 65, a community correspondent who headed special publications; Gerald Fischman, 61, the editorial page editor; John McNamara, 56, a longtime sports writer; and Rebecca Smith, 34, a sales assistant.

Ramos' case now moves to circuit court, where his next court hearing is set for July 30.