No Mega Millions winner Friday; jackpot climbs to $493 million

July 21 (UPI) -- The Mega Millions jackpot is nearing the half-billion mark with a $493 million estimated total for Tuesday's drawing.

No one won the $433 million prize in Friday night's drawing, edging the jackpot up to at least $493 million with a cash option of $296 million, a Mega Millions statement said.

If won, the $493 million prize would be the fifth-largest jackpot in the history of the game.

The last jackpot was won on May 4 in Ohio and the winner collected $142 million.

There have only been two other winning jackpots this year, including $451 million from a ticket in Florida on January 5 and $533 million in March 30 in New Jersey -- the fourth largest in Mega Millions history.

Shared winners in Illinois, Kansas and Maryland scooped up the record jackpot of $656 million on March 30, 2012. The second-highest jackpot of $648 million went to two winners in California and one in Georgia on December 17, 2013.

The third-largest prize was $536 million from a ticket in Indiana on July 8, 2016.

Mega Millions tickets cost $2 to play and the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in more than 302 million, a chart on Mega Millions website shows.