Home / Top News / U.S. News

No Mega Millions winner Friday; jackpot climbs to $493 million

By Sommer Brokaw  |  July 21, 2018 at 3:20 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

July 21 (UPI) -- The Mega Millions jackpot is nearing the half-billion mark with a $493 million estimated total for Tuesday's drawing.

No one won the $433 million prize in Friday night's drawing, edging the jackpot up to at least $493 million with a cash option of $296 million, a Mega Millions statement said.

If won, the $493 million prize would be the fifth-largest jackpot in the history of the game.

The last jackpot was won on May 4 in Ohio and the winner collected $142 million.

There have only been two other winning jackpots this year, including $451 million from a ticket in Florida on January 5 and $533 million in March 30 in New Jersey -- the fourth largest in Mega Millions history.

Shared winners in Illinois, Kansas and Maryland scooped up the record jackpot of $656 million on March 30, 2012. The second-highest jackpot of $648 million went to two winners in California and one in Georgia on December 17, 2013.

The third-largest prize was $536 million from a ticket in Indiana on July 8, 2016.

Mega Millions tickets cost $2 to play and the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in more than 302 million, a chart on Mega Millions website shows.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Update: 163 sick across 10 states in outbreak linked to McDonald's salads Update: 163 sick across 10 states in outbreak linked to McDonald's salads
Cohen recorded conversation with Trump about payments to ex-Playboy model Cohen recorded conversation with Trump about payments to ex-Playboy model
4 Palestinians dead in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip 4 Palestinians dead in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip
Pompeo, Haley call out China, Russia for oil transfers to North Korea Pompeo, Haley call out China, Russia for oil transfers to North Korea
Italian police recover stolen Renoir, Rubens paintings Italian police recover stolen Renoir, Rubens paintings