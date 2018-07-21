Gunmen opens fire inside Los Angeles grocery store, barricades himself inside

July 21 (UPI) -- A suspect being chased by Los Angeles police crashed his vehicle and ran into a Trader Joe's store and opened fire.

An unknown number of people are still inside the store in the Silver Lake neighborhood, Los Angeles police said.

"We can confirm that there is an active barricaded suspect within a #TraderJoes in #Silverlake. An active tac-alert has been declared to ensure all resources necessary will be available. Please continue to stay clear of the area," LAPD tweeted.

A 20-year-old woman was taken to the hospital in fair condition, removed from a vehicle involved in the crash, a Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman said.

Aerial video showed officers carrying a injured person of the store and carrying children out from the store to safety. Other videos show an employee dragging a person out of the store and employees escaping on a rope ladder outside a window.

Shoppers described on social media the scene of gunfire, saying people were running for cover and hiding as the gunman ran into the store.

One shopper, who sought cover behind a wall, said a man opened fire and officers fired back.

Officers rescued a group of children after an armed suspect opened fire and barricaded himself inside a Trader Joe's in the Hollywood area. Live updates: https://t.co/tbjgPmD5iq pic.twitter.com/873SgyQwsj - NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) July 21, 2018

President Donald Trump tweeted he was watching the situation "very closely," and that the LAPD was working alongside federal law-enforcement officials.

At least 18 ambulances and more than 100 firefighters are at the scene.