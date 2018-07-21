Home / Top News / U.S. News

Fiat Chrysler names new CEO

By Susan McFarland  |  July 21, 2018 at 3:30 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

July 21 (UPI) -- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' top executive position is changing hands after nearly a decade under the leadership of Sergio Marchionne.

Fiat Chrysler's board on Saturday named the head of the company's Jeep division, Mike Manley, as CEO and said Marchionne would not return after complications from a surgical procedure earlier this month.

"The Board of Directors of FCA, meeting today, firstly expressed its closeness to Sergio Marchionne and his family and underlined the extraordinary contribution, both human and professional, that he has made to the Company in these years," a company announcement said.

Manley, 54, joined DaimlerChrysler AG in 2000. He has led Jeep since Chrysler LLC exited bankruptcy nine years later under a Fiat deal.

Marchionne had planned to leave the company early next year and had recently announced a strategy to boost company profits and global sales volume through 2022.

"Mr. Manley and his management team will proceed with the implementation of the 2018 - 2022 Business Plan as presented on June 1 of this year, a plan that will further assure FCA's strong and independent future," the statement said.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Update: 163 sick across 10 states in outbreak linked to McDonald's salads Update: 163 sick across 10 states in outbreak linked to McDonald's salads
Cohen recorded conversation with Trump about payments to ex-Playboy model Cohen recorded conversation with Trump about payments to ex-Playboy model
4 Palestinians dead in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip 4 Palestinians dead in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip
Pompeo, Haley call out China, Russia for oil transfers to North Korea Pompeo, Haley call out China, Russia for oil transfers to North Korea
Italian police recover stolen Renoir, Rubens paintings Italian police recover stolen Renoir, Rubens paintings