U.S. officials say 14 percent of migrant children reunited so far

July 20 (UPI) -- Federal officials say only 14 percent of migrant children separated from their parents at the border have been reunited, as a deadline to complete the reunions looms.

The July 26 deadline was imposed by U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw. The Trump administration has identified 2,551 immigrant children separated at the border from their families.

Only 364 have been reunited, the Department of Health and Human Services reported -- just 57 of which are 5 or younger.

The administration revealed the figures in a court filing Thursday.

The Department of Justice said 1,606 parents have been identified, and nearly 900 have been interviewed and cleared to receive their children. Another 272 are scheduled to be interviewed.

More than 200 have been released by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, while 264 remain in ICE custody. The filing added that 679 parents require "further evaluation" to determine if their eligibility for reunification. Another 719 face a "final order of removal."

A list of parents in ICE custody will be available Friday, and a list of those already removed from the United States will be reported by Monday, the filing said.

Monday, Sabraw put a temporary hold on the deportations of parents. It followed a request from the American Civil Liberties Union that parents receive at least a week to consider applying for asylum in the United States after they are reunified with their children.

The ACLU announced a lobbying effort Thursday, scheduled for July 24. Nearly 1,000 high school students attending a summer advocacy conference in Washington will visit congressional offices to demand reunification of all separated families, an ACLU statement said.