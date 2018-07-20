More than 100 accuse former Ohio State doctor of abuse

July 20 (UPI) -- An independent investigation into sexual assault allegations against a now-deceased sports doctor at Ohio State University has uncovered more than 100 former students who said they were abused, the school said Friday.

The accusers, including both athletes and patients at Student Health Services, said Dr. Richard Strauss committed acts of sexual misconduct between 1979 and 1996. Other patients of Strauss' private practice, which was started in 1996, also lodged complaints against him.

Investigators interviewed more than 200 former students and university staff as part of the probe, and intend to talk to 100 more. The investigation is being carried out by Perkins Cole LLP, an international law firm that has been in communication with the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office.

The investigatory team said it also plans to review whether Strauss examined any high-school age students during his time at Ohio State.

Strauss died in 2005.