Hackers already targeting 2018 election, Microsoft executive says

July 20 (UPI) -- Hackers have already targeted candidates in this year's U.S. midterm elections, a Microsoft executive said.

Tom Burt, Microsoft's vice president for customer security and trust, spoke at the Aspen Security Forum on Thursday. Responding to a question, he said hackers responsible for targeting political organizations in the 2016 U.S. presidential election have already attempted to target staffers of at least three unidentified candidates.

"Earlier this year, we did discover that a fake Microsoft domain had been established as the landing page for phishing attacks and we saw metadata that suggested those phishing attacks were being directed at three candidates who are standing for election in the midterm elections," Burt said. "We can't disclose [identities] because we maintain our customer privacy, but I can tell you that they were all people who, because of their positions, might have been interesting targets from an espionage standpoint as well as an election disruption standpoint. We took down that domain, and working with the government we were able to avoid anybody being infected by that particular attack."

The phishing approach, in which candidates are tricked into visiting a fake web page and give up sensitive information, was used by Russian hackers in 2016. Some cybersecurity firms believe the new attacks are linked to Russian intelligence, the BBC reported on Friday.

The hacking team is known to Microsoft engineers as Strontium, but it is also known as APT28, Fancy Bear and Pawn Storm, Newsweek reported. Under those names, the group previously worked with the Russian military intelligence agency GRU.

Burt added that the level of activity is currently less than in 2016, but cautioned it "doesn't mean we are not going to see it. There's a lot of time left before the election."

One-third of the 100-member U.S. Senate, all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and numerous state and local offices are at stake in the Nov. 6 election.