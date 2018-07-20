Home / Top News / U.S. News

Children, elderly among 17 dead after Missouri 'duck boat' sinks

By Ray Downs and Susan McFarland  |  Updated July 20, 2018 at 12:21 PM
July 20 (UPI) -- At least 17 people drowned after a tourist "duck boat" sank in southeast Missouri, authorities said Friday.

Stone County, Mo., Sheriff Doug Rader said the "Ride the Ducks" boat carrying 31 people sank in Table Rock Lake, near Branson, Mo., Thursday. The "duck boats" are amphibious vehicles that take tourists through Missouri's Ozarks.

Four people were still unaccounted for early Friday, but Rader said in an update later there are no more missing.

Authorities said the dead include children, possibly as young as 1 year old, and elderly tourists.

At least seven people were hospitalized, one critically.

The cause of the sinking is under investigation, but officials believe weather played a role. It occurred amid thunderstorms, wind speeds as high as 63 mph and rough waters. One witness' video shows two other boats struggling to get through the choppy waters.

"This incident has deeply affected all of us. Words cannot convey how profoundly our hearts are breaking," the company said in a statement on its website. "We will continue to do all we can to assist the families who were involved and the authorities as they continue with the search and rescue."

"Ride the Ducks will be closed for business while we support the investigation, and to allow time to grieve for the families and the community," it added.

"My deepest sympathies to the families and friends of those involved in the terrible boat accident which just took place in Missouri," President Donald Trump said Friday. "Such a tragedy, such a great loss. May God be with you all!"

