Children among dead after Missouri 'duck boat' sinks in rough waters

By Ray Downs and Susan McFarland  |  Updated July 20, 2018 at 6:54 AM
July 20 (UPI) -- At least 11 people were killed, several were injured and five are now missing after a tourist "duck boat" sank in southeast Missouri, authorities said Friday.

Stone County, Mo., Sheriff Doug Rader said the "Ride the Ducks" boat with 31 people aboard sank in Table Rock Lake, near Branson, Mo., Thursday.

Rader said the dead included children but did not give further details. At least seven people were hospitalized. A hospital spokesperson told KYTV at least one person was critically hurt.

"It's going to be all night," Rader said late Thursday. "It's going to be a challenging night and tomorrow."

The cause of the accident is under investigation but officials believe weather played a role.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the sinking occurred after thunderstorms and wind speeds as high as 63 mph. One witness' video shows two tourist boats struggling to get through choppy water and high winds.

"Ride the Ducks" boats are amphibious vehicles that take tourists through Missouri's Ozarks. Spokeswoman Suzanne Smagala-Potts told The Kansas City Star the company was still trying to gather information.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic accident that occurred this evening," Smagala-Potts said. "We will continue to do all we can to assist the families who were involved and the authorities as they continue with the search and rescue. The safety of our guests and employees is our number one priority."

"Very sad to hear about this horrible accident -- prayers for all those involved and the first responders who are assisting," tweeted Missouri Gov. Mike Parson.

