Watch live: Trump signs order to boost workforce development

By UPI Staff  |  July 19, 2018 at 1:42 PM
July 19 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump is set to sign an executive order Thursday establishing a council to support workforce development.

The event is set to begin at 3 p.m. EDT in the East Room of the White House.

The National Council for the American Worker is also intended to expand the number of apprenticeships in the country, the White House said.

In addition to signing the order, the president invited representatives from more than 20 companies and organizations to sign a pledge to commit to training an education for American workers. Senior adviser Ivanka Trump also will be on hand for the event.

