Tornadoes cause 'catastrophic damage' in Iowa

July 19 (UPI) -- Tornado funnels touched down in a small city in Iowa on Thursday causing "catastrophic damage," the National Weather Service said.

Marshalltown experienced overturned and missing vehicles, damaged buildings, and downed trees and utility lines, Omaha's WOWT reported.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

City Administrator Jessica Kinser said Marshalltown officials declared a state of emergency.

"Everyone is advised to stay away from downtown Marshalltown until further notice," Kinser said. "We also ask that people stay off cell lines unless necessary, to allow for emergency phone traffic."

Video showed multiple tornado funnels converging on a single spot.

Marshalltown is located about 50 miles northeast of the state's capital city, Des Moines, and has a population of 27,500 people, Alliant Energy reported 6,690 homes and businesses were without electricity.

The storm was traveling out of the town and in the direction of other communities in the state.

Additional funnels were reported east of Des Moines past Altoona, Prairie City and Colfax and funnel clouds were reported further north near Iowa Falls.